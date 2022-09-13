Do You Live in One of the Worst Small Towns in New York?

We would like to preface this article with the following statement:

The author of this article is NOT the individual responsible for the data in this post. We are simply relaying information that others may (or may not be interested in.) The data does not reflect the views of the radio station, or the talent on it.

New York can be a pretty great place to live, but for a lot of people, there's a lot of negatives about living in the Empire State. There are some places that people love to reside, while others aren't so great. The saying is in fact "location, location, location" after all.

So, when we stumbled upon a list created by the company Road Snacks, we thought you may want to know if you're living in one of the worst small towns in New York. I mean, if it was us, we would want to know. To honest with you, one of the towns in the Top 15 falls right here in Central New York, which is shocking but is based on some data.

We threw a lot of criteria at this one in order to get the best, most complete results possible. Using FBI crime data and the Census's 2016-2020 American Community Survey, this is the criteria we used:

Population Density (The lower the worse)

Highest Unemployment Rates

Low housing costs (meaning there's no demand)

Adjusted Median Income (Median income adjusted for the cost of living)

Education (Number of high school dropouts)

High Crime

So, are you living in one of the worst small towns in New York? Here's the full list:

Get our free mobile app

The Worst Small Towns in New York

Whitehall Wolcott Great Bend Yorkshire Avoca Loch Sheldrake Liberty Whitney Point Fort Plain Gouverneur Delevan Little Valley Hancock Little Falls Cohocton

Aw - Little Falls? Really? We love that quaint little town. It's one of the best in our hearts, not only because it's charming - but because it's home to the Cheese Festival. Yum.

Do you live in one of the worst small towns? Would you agree or disagree with this list? Let us know in our station app.

The 11 'Most Charming Small Towns' in New York State

5 Ghost Towns of New York State Have you been to any of these towns? Have you even heard of them? These once thriving communities have lost much of their population and some say there are more ghosts than people.