Don’t Get in Trouble on Inauguration Wednesday

Yes, it's Inauguration Day and on this Wednesday, we are swearing in a new President of the United States. The 46th U.S. President to be exact.

I realize it's been crazy up to this point with President Trump claiming the election was stolen. This week Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was clear, the claims by President Trump that the election was fraudulently ripped off by Democrats are not true. In fact, McConnell also stated on Tuesday that the President incited the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

To make matters even more polarizing, Vice President Pence confirmed the election as fair and has chosen to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and not President Trump's unorthodox send-off rally on Wednesday morning.

All of this while the military mounts up with 20,000 plus National Guard troops to protect the inauguration and the Capitol on Wednesday. Now to make matters even worse, YOU have to go to work and you're going to have a tough time avoiding political talk, even though you know it could get you in trouble.

Enter Sharon Schweitzer, an etiquette expert who is warning Trump supports and Never Trumpsters to hold back when it comes to political talk. A good, nasty argument at work to elevate tensions to the point where people could lose their jobs. And nobody wants that when un employment rates are at near record highs.

Here's what Sharon suggested wile speaking with the Keeler Show on Tuesday.

- Engage in respectful conversation: Political conversations may be taboo among your colleagues, and the conversation starter in your social circles. Know your audience before engaging. Express your beliefs in a way that avoids a political brawl - by citing research and concrete reasons why your views align a certain way. Encourage an intellectual conversation not a war of opinions. Just as you want to express your beliefs, be courteous and let the person you are speaking to express his or her beliefs, even if you disagree.

- Exercise your right to remain silent, keeping your views private: Keeping your opinion to yourself can be difficult, however privacy is possible. If you don’t wish to share your views or are responding to your boss, for example, consider something like, “In the aftermath of such a contentious election, I’m keeping my opinion to myself. I do appreciate your interest.” By acknowledging and thanking them for their genuine interest, you deflect a potentially unpleasant political conversation, and keep your views private.

- Respond graciously when faced with a persistent questioner: If they are persistent and continue asking for your opinion, you can play the undecided card and change the subject. “I’m still deciding if I will watch the inauguration, it depends on my workload that week. I haven’t made up my mind yet.” Then segue to another topic. Inquire about something meaningful, such as: “I hear your daughter was accepted to MIT, and your son to Stanford. Congratulations!” “The clients sent great feedback about the draft annual report - we are 99% finalized. How did you do it?” “Tell me about your scuba diving trip over the holidays. You’re still so tan!”

- Reconcile conflicting beliefs: It’s inevitable that disagreements will arise, but when they do, handle them with grace, dignity and respect. For example: “That’s an interesting way to look at it and you bring up some valid points; however, I feel that…” Never raise your voice, show anger, abruptly walkaway or make it personal.

- Handle yourself, either way: Whether you decide to respond or not, be tactful, polite, and remember that educated responses will help you either to cordially engage, or graciously decline these conversations. An example would be, “I am basing my political decision at this point in time on research results from and then cite a resource that this person respects - not one that will antagonize them. This requires you to be familiar with various resources and points of view.

- Find a balance: Ultimately, take time to self-assess your comfort level. Be authentic and make an informed decision. Find a balance that makes you comfortable and stay the course so you “don’t change horses in midstream” as we say in Texas.

The fact is, in 2021 an easy rule to follow is the old adage that "less is more" in a climate like this. You'll almost never get in trouble if you bite your tongue in the break room.