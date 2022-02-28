Beautiful Business That Brought Color to Community For 22 Years Closes

A beautiful business that has been bringing color to the community for more than two decades is no more.

Donna Clifford has made the difficult decision she's been putting off for some time. She's closing her Dreams in Bloom Greenhouse in Cold Brook. "It is with a very, very heavy heart and a lot of tears that I let you all know that Dreams in Bloom Greenhouse is retired, a decision not made easier because I wasn't ready."

Credit - Donna Clifford

Clifford lost a long-time employee who recently retired, but the final straw was the damage caused to the greenhouses by the recent winter storms. "Losing the plastic on the main one was kinda my breaking point," said Clifford, who also needs surgery she's been waiting a year for. Luckily it's nothing serious.

Credit - Donna Clifford

Dreams in Bloom has been providing beautiful flowers and fresh vegetables for 22 years. Clifford hoped to make it 25 but said the time has come to close down. "I've had my plants go to all 4 corners of our state and other states as well. I always loved seeing someone new and to find out where they were going."

When Clifford opened her greenhouse over two decades ago, she didn't expect it to become as large as it did in her small community. "Because of my customers, I made it work, filling pots, working with local towns. It wasn't always easy but I loved it and am so very proud of what I accomplished."

Credit - Donna Clifford

Despite the fond memories, Clifford is heartbroken over letting her customers down.

"I met so many great people. I watched babies grow up and come in with their babies and I couldn't wait for our Customer Appreciation Day party that was the best day every year. I'm going to miss you all so very much hopefully I'll see some around town or the local eateries."

Those customers are going to miss Clifford and her Dreams in Bloom Greenhouse just as much. "You've brought so much color to so many places," shared Becky Covey.

"Your flowers always put a smile on my face," said Jeanette Burns. "Thank you for the many, many years of beautiful flowers and vegetables."

"You added so much beauty with your plants and flowers to our part of the Adirondacks," wrote Jazzy Layton Stafford.

Clifford plans on selling the 100' and 50' greenhouses and all that goes with them.

