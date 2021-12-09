Driver Miraculously Uninjured After Box Truck Overturns in Verona

No injuries were reported after a box truck overturned yesterday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 365 in the Town of Verona on Wednesday.

The crash took place near Blackman’s Corner Road. In a written release Sheriff Rob Maciol says a dual axle truck headed east and swerved off the north shoulder of the road. The truck overturned.

Blackman's Corner Road and Route 365 in Verona via Google Maps 2021

The driver has been identified as 54-year-old Fonso Wires of Davenport, Iowa. Emergency responders from the Verona Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the driver was issued two traffic citations. The citations were for speed not reasonable and prudent for road conditions and the other was for an unsafe lane change. The tickets are answerable at a later date.

The driver was shaken but released. The damaged truck was towed from the scene.

