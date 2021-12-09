Otsego County Inmate Arrested Following Alleged Escape from Officers
An inmate is back in jail after allegedly escaping from corrections officers who were bringing him to a court appearance.
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old John B. Clark was arrested earlier today and has been returned to the Otsego County Correctional Facility.
After he allegedly escaped from custody he led deputies on a foot chase. The deputies caught up with Clark who, they say, resisted arrest. According to a written release from Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr., "During a brief struggle, the defendant resisted arrest which caused the correction officer to sustain a hand fracture." No other injuries were reported.
Clark is facing the following charges:
- Assault on a Police Officer (Class D Felonly)
- Escape in the 2nd Degree (Class E Felony)
- Assault in the 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor)
- Escape in the 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor)
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration (Misdemeanor)
- Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Harassment 2nd Degree (Violoation)
He will have another court appearance to answer to the newest charges. Sheriff Devlin says, "The corrections officer was medically evaluated at Bassett Hospital and has yet to return to work."
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]