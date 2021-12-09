Head Of NY University System Resigns Amid Cuomo Fallout
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State University of New York Chancellor James Malatras said he will resign amid criticism for sending text messages mocking one of the women who later accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.
Calls for Malatras’ resignation or removal began after state Attorney General Letitia James late last month made public transcripts and evidence from a probe of sexual harassment allegations that forced Cuomo from office.
A text exchange from 2019 involving Malatras and other Cuomo allies showed them privately mocking Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development official who would later become the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo.
His resignation is effective Jan. 14.
Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica
The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.
Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.
