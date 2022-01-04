Drivers Snowed-in All Night as I-95 Shuts Down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says help is on the way to hundreds of motorists who spent a chilly night snowed in along on Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia.

Monday's wreck shut down the U.S. East Coast's main north-south highway for about 50 miles and stranded drivers in both directions for more than 15 hours.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said around daybreak Tuesday that its crews would start taking people off the roadway wherever they could be reached.

Meanwhile people are posting increasingly desperate messages on social media, saying they're running out of food, fuel and water in temperatures below freezing.

