Hmmm? Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Your Vehicle in New York and Pennsylvania

Spring is here and sooner or later, the weather will get warmer. We'll be thinking about riding with the windows down or riding in the back of trucks. We recently learned that it's not necessarily illegal to ride in the back of a truck in New York and Pennsylvania.

Is It Legal To Drive Barefoot in New York and Pennsylvania

Here's my next question: Is it illegal to drive barefoot? It's a warm day and you decide to flip off your shoes while driving down the highway. Can you get a ticket for that? Here's the good news: Driving barefoot is completely legal in every state.

Some states have laws that prohibit you from riding on a motorcycle without shoes but you can drive a car barefoot. Remarkably, some states even recommend driving barefoot instead of wearing flip-flops, high heels, or other loose footwear.

Here's the thing, just because you can drive barefoot doesn't mean that you should. If you drive with bare feet or socks, your feet could slip off the pedal and you could lose control of your vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Here is another thing to keep in mind, what if I get in an accident while driving barefoot? Even though it may be legal to drive without footwear, you could get a citation for reckless or negligent driving if you are found to be at fault in the accident.

It might not be a bad idea to get ahold of your insurance company and find out what their policy is. That way you'll know for sure what your options are if you decide to drive your car without any footwear and if it's worth the risk.