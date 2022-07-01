Drug Bust In Oneida Yields Crystal Meth And Mollie

Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and members of he the City of Oneida Police Department executed a search warrant at 256 Main Street, Apartment 3 in Oneida on Friday morning.

The search warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation into the sale of drugs from the residence.

The search warrant yielded approximately 5.8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 1.4 ounces of MDPV, commonly referred to as Mollie.

Following the execution of the search warrant, 58-year-old Albin Manthey and 53-year-old Kelly Free, both residents of 256 Main St, were taken into custody on the following charges:

1 counts each of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (Class A-II Felony)

1 count each of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd (Class B Felony)

(Class B Felony) 1 count each of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th (C Felony)

(C Felony) 1 counts each of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th (Class D Felony)

1 counts each of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (Class A Misdemeanor)

Both Albin Manthey and Kelly Free are currently being held in the Madison County Jail awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Oneida City Police Department.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison Count Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

