LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece published in The New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.” The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019. The duchess, who is 39, said she was sharing her story in hope of helping others. She wrote that “losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.” Charities that deal with miscarriage and stillbirth praised the duchess for her frankness, saying it would help others.

-------------------------------------------------------