Questions of Racism Linger as Harry, Meghan Step Back

As Prince Harry and wife Meghan step back as senior royals, a debate is raging about what role racism played in fueling the couple's discontent. When Harry began dating the biracial “Suits” actress, sections of the U.K. media hailed it as a sign that Britain had entered a “post-racial” era in which skin color and background no longer mattered, even to the royal family. But soon criticism grew, some of it with racial overtones, and so did Meghan and Harry's unhappiness. U.K. Labour Party lawmaker Clive Lewis says the royal rift is evidence that Britain still has a problem with “structural racism.”