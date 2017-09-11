Early Morning Disturbance Causes Traffic Shutdown on Arterial
Traffic on the arterial was shut down in both directions early Monday morning when a man climbed the outside of the pedestrian bridge.
According to UPD Deputy Chief Ed Noonan, the call came in between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Monday morning of a man standing on the edge of the walking bridge. Police responded to the scene to find the man make threats to harm himself.
In order to contain the situation the traffic was brought to a halt and the negotiator was brought to the scene. The situation was resolved without incident and traffic has since resumed. The man is currently being evaluated.