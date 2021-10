Election Day Is Tuesday, November 2, Here’s What You Need To Know

Voters across New York State will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 2.

While there are no state or federal races on the ballot this year, there are a number of local races taking place.

Here's a look at the races in Oneida County and the cities of Utica and Rome:

State Supreme Court Justice 5th Judicial District Democratic: Anthony BrindisiRepublican: Danielle Fogel County Family Court Judge Democratic: Karen J. StanislausWorking Families: Karen J. Stanislaus Republican: Jason D. Flemma Conservative: Jason D. Flemma County Legislator-District 1 Republican + Conservative:Keith H Schiebel Democratic: Troy Peters County Legislator-District 2 Republican: Colin E Idzi County Legislator-District 3 Republican + Conservative: Norman Leach County Legislator-District 4 Republican + Conservative: Cynthia L Rogers-Witt County Legislator-District 5 Republican + Conservative: Michael B Waterman County Legislator-District 6 Republican + Conservative:Steven R Boucher County Legislator-District 7 Republican + Conservative:Gerald J Fiorini County Legislator-District 8 Republican + Conservative:Richard Flisnik County Legislator-District 9 Republican: David A BuckDemocratic + Conservative: Michelle C Klosek County Legislator-District 10 Republican + Conservative:George Joseph County Legislator-District 11 Republican + Conservative:Robert A Koenig County Legislator-District 12 Republican + Conservative: Brenda K McMonagleDemocratic: Michael D Brown

County Legislator-District 13 Republican + Conservative: Christopher Newton County Legislator-District 14 Democratic + Conservative:D Chad Davis County Legislator-District 15 Democratic + Working Families: Caroline RealeRepublican + Conservative:Heather Mowat County Legislator-District 16 Republican + Conservative:Mary Austin Pratt County Legislator-District 17 Republican + Conservative:Stephen DiMaggioDemocratic: Matthew R Pilatzke County Legislator-District 18 Republican:Jeffery E Daniels JrDemocratic + Utica First + Working Families: Joseph M Furgol County Legislator-District 19 Democratic + Conservative: Timothy J Julian County Legislator-District 20 Democratic + Working Families: Evon M Ervin County Legislator-District 21 Republican + Conservative: Tony MyersDemocratic: Lori A Washburn County Legislator-District 22 Democratic: Maria Pezzolanella McNiel County Legislator-District 23 Democratic + Working Families:Anthony C Leone JrRepublican + Conservative:Regina Pieloch Venettozzi Rome-Councilor-Ward 1 Working Families: Gregory B LangRepublican + Conservative:John M Sparace Rome-Councilor-Ward 2 Republican: John B Mortise Rome-Councilor-Ward 3 Republican + Conservative:Kimberly A Rogers Rome-Councilor-Ward 4 Democratic: Ramona L Smith Rome-Councilor-Ward 5 Republican + Conservative:Frank R Anderson Rome-Councilor-Ward 6 Republican:Riccardo D Dursi Jr Rome-Councilor-Ward 7 Republican:Andrew Robert Tracy Utica-City Comptroller Democratic + Utica First:William C Morehouse Utica-City Councilperson-Ward 1 Republican:Paul R DepietroDemocratic:Katie Aiello

Utica-City Councilperson-Ward 2 West Wave: Amy JenningsDemocratic + Utica First:Robert H Burmaster II Utica-City Councilperson-Ward 3 Republican + Conservative:Richard A Tomaino JrDemocratic + Working Families:Celeste M Friend Utica-City Councilperson-Ward 4 Democratic + Utica First: Frank A MeolaConservative:John N Mirante Utica-City Councilperson-Ward 5 Democratic + Working Families: Delvin J MoodyRepublican: Vincent S Donnelly Utica-City Councilperson-Ward 6 Republican + Conservative: Joseph N Betrus Jr Utica-Council At Large Democratic + Conservative + Utica First: Frank A DiBrango JrDemocratic + Utica First: Jack V Lomedico Republican + Conservative: Mark R Williamson Samantha Colosimo-Testa Democratic + Working Families: Sparkle D Anthony

Polls will be open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

The find out where to vote, go to the Oneida County Board of Elections website or call (315) 798-5765.

There are also five statewide propositions on the ballot this year.

The League of Women Voters has a special site, VOTE411.ORG, that explains each proposition and offers the pros and cons of each without taking sides.

