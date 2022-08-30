Eating A Burger While Driving- Is it Legal In New York?

Are you legally allowed to eat a burger, or any food for that matter, while driving in New York State?

We have all done it- we are running behind, but we need a quick bite to eat. We run through at a drive thru at a fast food restaurant and then eat our hamburger and fries while we are driving down the road. What trip on the thruway doesn't include this struggle honestly?

Can I Get a Ticket in New York State for Eating While Driving?

The answer to that question really depends on the situation and how you look at it. There is no law that specifically says you can not eat while driving, but you could still get ticketed if you are doing so.

Eating could fall under the category of "careless" or "distracted" driving. You can be ticketed for those offenses, especially if while eating you are involved in an accident.

According to Trusted Choice, there is no law that specifically states that you cannot eat while driving in this state. New York does have a “dangerous driving” regulation that may be used against you if the distraction of eating causes you to drive erratically.

If you just have to eat while driving, do it with extreme caution to avoid getting into an accident or committing a traffic violation. Otherwise, you’d probably be better off eating your Big Mac indoors or in the parking lot."

Distracted driving comes in many forms. Truthfully eating a cheeseburger can be just as distracting as talking on a handheld cell phone.

You can read more of the law online here from Trusted Choice.

