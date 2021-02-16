Oneida County Election Commissioners To Resign

Oneida County's two embattled election commissioners are leaving.

Republican Commissioner Rose Grimaldi and Democratic Commissioner Carolann Cardone will reportedly resign from their posts this week. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente did not have details on the resignations during a COVID-19 public briefing on Tuesday afternoon, but said his office had received 'an indication' that both would be leaving this week.

Picente has been publicly critical of both commissioners following mistakes made during the November election which contributed to a three-month delay in naming a winner in New York's 22nd Congressional District.

Earlier this month, Republican Claudia Tenney was certified the winner.

Among the issues were some 2,400 voter registrations that were never processed by the Oneida County Board of Elections, resulting in voters being turned away from the polls on Election Day.

Get our free mobile app

One week ago, Picente wrote a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo asking him to remove both commissioners - something only the governor can do. In it, he called the 2020 election 'an abject failure' in Oneida County.

According to report from Channel 9 in Syracuse, Oneida County Board of Legislators Chairman Gerald Fiorini confirmed that he had received a resignation letter from Cardone on Tuesday, with an effective date of Wednesday, February 16, 2021.

The report said a similar letter was expected soon from Grimaldi.

---------------------------------------------------------