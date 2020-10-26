How Many Cast Ballots During First Weekend of Early Voting in NY?

Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have already taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early for the upcoming presidential election and local races.

During the first weekend of early voting in the Empire State, more than 420,000 cast ballots - or about 3.3% of the state's roughly 13 million voters - according to the DemocratandChronicle.com. 

In the Mohawk Valley, a similar percentage of registered voters in Herkimer and Madison counties have also opted to vote early. According to local Board of Elections officials, approximately 1,300 of Herkimer County's 41,000 registered voters (3.1%) had cast a ballot as of late Monday morning. In Madison County, officials said late Monday morning that 1,522 of nearly 44,000 registered voters, or 3.4%, had already done so.

Meanwhile, poll workers in Oneida County saw more voters over the weekend than Herkimer and Madison combined, but it represented a smaller percentage of the overall electorate. Approximately 2,850 of Oneida County's 137,000 (2.1%) registered voters turned out during the first weekend of early voting.

Early voting continues through Sunday, November 1.

In Oneida County, voters can vote at any of the following locations at the times and dates listed below:

  • South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge Street in Rome
  • New Hartford Town Hall (Old Gander Mountain in the Orchards), 8635 Clinton Street in New Hartford
  • MVCC Utica Campus, Jorgensen Center, 1112 Sherman Drive in Utica
Saturday
October 2410:00am until 3:00pm – All Sites
Sunday
October 2510:00am until 3:00pm – All Sites
Monday
October 2610:00am until 6:00pm – All Sites
Tuesday
October 27South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley Community College 10:00am until 6:00pmNew Hartford Town Building 10:00am until 8:00pm
Wednesday
October 2810:00am until 6:00pm – All Sites
Thursday
October 29South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley Community College 10:00am until 6:00pmNew Hartford Town Building 10:00am until 8:00pm
Friday
October 3010:00am until 6:00pm – All Sites
Saturday
October 3110:00am until 3:00pm – All Sites
Sunday
November 110:00am until 3:00pm – All Sites

In Herkimer County, the early voting location in the Herkimer County Community College Athletic Center at 100 Reservoir Road in Herkimer at the following times/dates:

Saturday October 24th 9am-2pm

Sunday October 25th 9am-2pm

Monday October 26th 9am-5pm

Tuesday October 27th 12pm-8pm

Wednesday October 28th 12pm-8pm

Thursday October 29th 9am-5pm

Friday October 30th 9am-5pm

Saturday October 31st 9am-2pm

Sunday November 1st 9am-2pm

In Madison County, voters can an early ballot at the County Board of Elections Lobby in the County Office Building at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville at the following times/dates:

Saturday, October 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sunday, October 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Monday, October 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday, October 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, October 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday, October 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sunday, November 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Voters who are out of town or unable to make it to the polls can request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request one is Tuesday, October 27.

