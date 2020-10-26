Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have already taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early for the upcoming presidential election and local races.

During the first weekend of early voting in the Empire State, more than 420,000 cast ballots - or about 3.3% of the state's roughly 13 million voters - according to the DemocratandChronicle.com.

In the Mohawk Valley, a similar percentage of registered voters in Herkimer and Madison counties have also opted to vote early. According to local Board of Elections officials, approximately 1,300 of Herkimer County's 41,000 registered voters (3.1%) had cast a ballot as of late Monday morning. In Madison County, officials said late Monday morning that 1,522 of nearly 44,000 registered voters, or 3.4%, had already done so.

Meanwhile, poll workers in Oneida County saw more voters over the weekend than Herkimer and Madison combined, but it represented a smaller percentage of the overall electorate. Approximately 2,850 of Oneida County's 137,000 (2.1%) registered voters turned out during the first weekend of early voting.

Early voting continues through Sunday, November 1.

In Oneida County, voters can vote at any of the following locations at the times and dates listed below:

South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge Street in Rome

New Hartford Town Hall (Old Gander Mountain in the Orchards), 8635 Clinton Street in New Hartford

MVCC Utica Campus, Jorgensen Center, 1112 Sherman Drive in Utica

Saturday

October 24 10:00am until 3:00pm – All Sites Sunday

October 25 10:00am until 3:00pm – All Sites Monday

October 26 10:00am until 6:00pm – All Sites Tuesday

October 27 South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley Community College 10:00am until 6:00pmNew Hartford Town Building 10:00am until 8:00pm Wednesday

October 28 10:00am until 6:00pm – All Sites Thursday

October 29 South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley Community College 10:00am until 6:00pmNew Hartford Town Building 10:00am until 8:00pm Friday

October 30 10:00am until 6:00pm – All Sites Saturday

October 31 10:00am until 3:00pm – All Sites Sunday

November 1 10:00am until 3:00pm – All Sites

In Herkimer County, the early voting location in the Herkimer County Community College Athletic Center at 100 Reservoir Road in Herkimer at the following times/dates:

Saturday October 24th 9am-2pm Sunday October 25th 9am-2pm Monday October 26th 9am-5pm Tuesday October 27th 12pm-8pm Wednesday October 28th 12pm-8pm Thursday October 29th 9am-5pm Friday October 30th 9am-5pm Saturday October 31st 9am-2pm Sunday November 1st 9am-2pm

In Madison County, voters can an early ballot at the County Board of Elections Lobby in the County Office Building at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville at the following times/dates:

Saturday, October 24, 2020 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Voters who are out of town or unable to make it to the polls can request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request one is Tuesday, October 27.

