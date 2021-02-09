Picente Calls For Removal Of Oneida County Election Commissioners
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to remove the current County Board of Elections Commissioners.
Picente says it’s evident the way the 2020 election was run here in Oneida County was an abject failure, especially as it pertains to the 22nd Congressional District.
He says voters were left disenfranchised as the outcome of the congressional race was held in limbo for over three months.
Cuomo has the sole authority for removing the elections commissioners.
