Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP Member, Announces Pregnancy
SARATOGA, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has announced that she is expecting her first child. The fourth-term Congress member from upstate New York tweeted Saturday that she and husband Matthew Manda are expecting a baby this fall. The post on Twitter and Instagram included a photo of Stefanik and Manda patting her baby bump. Stefanik was first elected to Congress in 2014. She was elevated to the No. 3 position in the Republican caucus last month. That move came after party members ousted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from the position for pushing back against false claims that voting fraud cost former president Donald Trump the 2020 election.
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.