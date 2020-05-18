Endicott Man’s Body Found in Susquehanna River

Police say a body discovered in the Susquehanna River in Tioga County was that of an Endicott resident who had been reported missing.

Investigators late Monday announced they had identified the body as 30-year-old Dominic Davy of Moss Avenue.

New York State troopers were sent to the river in the town of Owego around 7:30 a.m. after a man reported finding the body a short distance from shore.

State police and Endicott detectives examined the area around the site where the body was located in Campville.

Village police said an autopsy was performed at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton. Detectives were awaiting the results of toxicology and other tests before announcing a cause of death.

Investigators said there was "no indication of criminal activity or blunt force trauma."

Davy had been reported missing on April 10.

