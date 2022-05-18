Endicott School Students Evacuated Due to Small Fire

Students, teachers and staff were directed to leave Jennie F. Snapp Middle School when a fire broke out in a bathroom.

The smoky blaze in the school on Loder Avenue was reported around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a statement from Union-Endicott School District superintendent Nichole Wolfe, the small fire was located in a second-floor bathroom.

Wolfe said students were immediately evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished.

In the statement, Wolfe wrote "students and staff are safe at the primary evacuation site located at Central United Methodist Church on Nanticoke Avenue."

Wolfe said fire department officials recommended sending students home due to air quality in the building. She said "the district is conducting a full investigation into the cause" of the fire.

School personnel weren't able to put the fire out using extinguishers. Fire chief Joseph Griswold said the blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Griswold said the fire was confined to a plastic soap dispenser. Two fans were used to ventilate the thick smoke that had filled the bathroom.

The soap dispenser was destroyed by the fire and the bathroom wall was scorched but no other damage was reported.

Endicott police are working with school officials in the investigation of the incident.

850 students are enrolled in grades 6, 7 and 8 at the middle school.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.