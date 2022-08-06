Owego Police Report Brawl, Fugitive and Attempted Assault

Owego Police are announcing the capture of a teenage fugitive last week among several high-profile cases.

Among the cases listed in the weekly update from the Village Police Department, authorities say 18-year-old Aiden LaForest of Owego was arrested under a warrant issued by Athens, Pennsylvania for a theft.

The teen was being booked when he escaped from custody. In addition to the petit larceny count, LaForest now has Escape and Resisting Arrest added on to his charges.

Another case handled by the Owego Police involved a brawl on North Avenue near Main Street.

Police say the trouble was reported at around 9 p.m. on July 25 when responding officers found a big brouhaha involving dozens of people.

Owego Police, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police stepped in to control the situation as around 40 people were involved in a big argument and fighting. Several individuals were issued appearance tickets for Owego Village Court for Disorderly Conduct and Fighting.

The news release from the Village Police did not name any of the defendants and did not say just how many of the forty people said to be involved in the brawl were charged.

In an unrelated incident, an Owego man is facing felony charges after Village Police investigated an attempted assault on Temple Street.

Police say 24-year-old Brandon Barney is charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon (in the Third Degree) and felony Attempted Assault with a Weapon. That weapon was identified as a knife.

Police provided no details about the reported assault attempt on Temple Street but say Barney was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s Office for his booking through Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

