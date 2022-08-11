Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival

If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered.

The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:

Starting off the afternoon, we will be hosting a free End of the Summer Carnival from 3-7pm. There will be inflatables, a dunk tank, sweet treats, music, and magic!

The fun doesn't end there. Starting at 7:30PM, the Rome Lions Club will be hosting a free read along of "The Jungle Book" with the movie to follow at dark. If you're looking for food during the event, Arizona Tacos of Rome will be serving up food for purchase for you to enjoy at the movie as well.

We hope you are able to pack up your blankets and chairs and join us for a great evening!"

Take the entire family for some last minute summer fun.

A New And Exciting Bookstore For The Kids Is Now Open In Rome

You and your kids will have more options for books in the City of Rome New York. Circle Time Books and More is now open for business.

They are located at 401 North James street in Rome. According to their website, their hours of operation currently are Tuesday through Friday 2PM - 6PM, Saturday 10AM - 2PM, and they are closed on Sunday and Monday.

You can read more about their business, and discover future events, online here.

