Facebook & Twitter Laying Off Over Nearly 1,500 New York Workers

Social media sites announced massive layoffs that will impact many Empire State residents.

Twitter Laying Off 418 Employees In New York

Twitter is separating 418 employees based at its office in New York City on West 17th Street, according to a WARN notice.

The WARN notice classifies the separations as a "plant layoff" and the reason as "economic."

"The business will be permanently separating 418 employees assigned to the 249 W. 17th St. site beginning February 2, 2023," the WARN notice states.

Facebook Laying Off 871 Empire State Workers

Meta Platforms Inc, Facebook, is announced separations for 871 employees within three locations in New York City, according to a WARN notice.

Separations for all 871 employees will begin on February 10, 2023. All three sites are located in New York City.

Below are the locations and number of employees impacted.

225 Park Ave. S, New York, NY 10003

43 employees affected

770 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

522 employees affected

372 9th Ave., New York, NY 10001

306 employees affected

The Facebook WARN notice also classifies the separations as a "plant layoff" and the reason as "economic."

