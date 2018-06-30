Facing Cuomo, Nixon Looks To Ocasio-Cortez Win

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Up against an entrenched incumbent with a $30 million war chest, former "Sex and the City" star and liberal activist Cynthia Nixon is taking inspiration from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's long-shot victory in the recent Democratic congressional primary.

Nixon faces two-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's September Democratic primary. She says Ocasio-Cortez's win over 10-term U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley shows voters are eager to retire establishment politicians in favor of progressives. Ocasio-Cortez and Nixon have endorsed each other.

Cuomo and his allies, however, say there's no comparison between a low-turnout primary in a New York City congressional district and a contest for governor.