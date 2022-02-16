Cheers! 2 Family Dollar Stores in CNY Will Soon Sell Booze

Cheers! Two Family Dollar stores in Central New York will soon start selling booze.

The company announced plans to start selling beer and wine at 1000 stores back in 2019. Several locations already have a liquor license in New York. 55 more have applied for one according to Buffalo Business First, 2 in Central New York.

The Family Dollar stores in Boonville and Barneveld are among the 55 locations looking to begin offering beer and wine sales.

Family Dollar Liquor License Requests

28 Broadway, Albany

484 Central Ave, Albany

164 S Main St, Albion

88 Church St, Alexandria Bay

378 Main St, Arcade

1 N Main St, Su Sable Forks

8190 NY-12, Barneveld

577 E Main St, Batavia

328 W Washington St, Bath

1725 Union Blvd, Bay Shore

451 Fishkill Ave, Beacon

1725 Montauk Hwy, Bellport

65 Main St, Binghamton

457 Court St, Binghamton

261 Utica Blvd, Boonville

753 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood

1384 Main St, Buffalo

127 Skillen St, Buffalo

710 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo

1770 Broadway, Buffalo

1909 S Park Ave Ste 21, Buffalo

333 Amherst St, Buffalo

400 Virginia St, Buffalo

2565 Bailey Ave, Buffalo

265 W Ferry St, Buffalo

3364 Bailey Ave, Buffalo

1459 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

738 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo

1039 Clinton Ave, Buffalo

517 Niagara St, Buffalo

388 Main St, Cairo

120 Wheeler Rd, Central Islip

15 Dardess Dr, Chatham

950 James St, Clayton

1113 Conklin Rd, Conklin

326 Park Ave, Corning

4269 US Hwy 11, DeKalb Junction

417 State Hwy 10, Deposit

13 Utica St, Deruyter

168 E 4th St, Dunkirk

1600 cedar st, Elmira

1141 Broadway St, Elmira

322 William St, Elmira

46 Church St, Gloversville

70 Buffalo St, Gowanda

8648 NY-22, Ste 3, Granville

110 W South St, Groton

3605 Rte 79, Harpursville

80 Clinton St, Hempstead

82 South Ave, Hilton

125 W Main St, Honeoye Falls

1780 New York Ave, Huntington Station

15 State E, Mount Morris

1723 Main St, Peekskill

836 N Goodman St, Rochester

A number of Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Central New York are already selling booze.

Family Dollar/Dollar General Selling Beer

2264 Downer Street Rd, Baldwinsville

113 Utica St, Hamilton

90 E Main St, Mohawk

9127 Turin Rd, Rome

801 Black River Blvd N, Rome

1915 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

4915 Grolier Rd, Syracuse

2826 S Salina St, Syracuse

1701 N Salina St, Syracuse

1000 Court St, Utica

1700 Erie St, Utica

1711 Genesee St, Utica

2102 State Rte 5, Utica

See all the liquor license requests and approvals at Opengovny.com.