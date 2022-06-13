7 Totally Rad Father’s Day Celebrations In Upstate New York

If you're looking for some fun Father's Day events, cookouts, and celebrations happening in Upstate New York, you'll want to check out these 7 amazing events.

***Please note to call for pricing and availability ahead of time***

Father's Day Brunch and Brews

Celebrate Father's Day at Critz Farms of Cazenovia on Sunday June 19th 11AM – 6PM. This event is casual with a relaxing brunch on the farm. There will be plenty of outdoor seating in the shade or the sun.

Delicious menu options from Oscar's Steak and Seafood Food truck. Vegetarian and vegan choices too. Compliment your meal with some refreshing cider mimosas or one of our farm brewed beers.

You could come for brunch, and hang out for the day.

Father's Day Cookout with Caitlyn May

Enjoy a Father's Day cookout at Woodland Farm Brewery of Utica starting at 11AM on Sunday June 19th. There will be burgers, brats, bbq, beer and yard games and music on the lawn. Caitlyn May will be playing some music starting at 2PM.

Father's Day Chicken BBQ

There will be a Father's Day Chicken BBQ Rome Elks Lodge No. 96 starting at 7AM on Sunday June 19th. The cookout menu includes Half Chicken, Baked Potato, Pam's Baked Beans, Cole Slaw and Dessert

COST: $12 per Dinner, $10 Seniors 65+ & Veterans. Drive-thru pick-up only.

All Proceeds to benefit upgrades to the Gravesite of Francis Bellamy.

Father's Day Breakfast

A Father's Day Breakfast will be held Sunday June 19th at the Remsen VFW 10526 between 9AM - Noon.

We will be serving Eggs, Bacon, Home Fries, Pancakes, Toast, Coffee and Orange Juice.

The cost is $12.00 for Adults (under 5 free), Kids Ages 5 to 10 $5.00.

Father's Day Chicken BBQ and Family Cornhole Tournament

A Father's Day Chicken BBQ and Family Cornhole Tournament will be held on Sunday June 19th between Noon and 2PM at the Poland Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. Enjoy the following menu: Half Chicken, Salt Potatoes, Baked Beans, Roll and Cookie. The Family Cornhole Tournament begins at 1PM.

VFW Post 6811 Fathers Day w/ Cowboy BBQ

Verona VFW Post 6811 is hosting Father's Day on Sunday June 19th starting at 11AM with Cowboy BBQ.

Madison's Cowboy BBQ will be serving their famous Chicken, Ribs, Brisket and Pulled Pork starting at 11am. Choice of sides include Mac & Cheese, beans and salt taters."

You can learn more online here.

Fathers Day at The Wild

Fathers Day at The Wild will be held on Sunday June 19th between 9:30AM - 5PM at the The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

Come spend your Fathers Day here at The Wild! We will be celebrating all fathers that day, human and animal!

Regular admission costs apply.

Ten Incredible Father-Son Stories Involving New York Athletes When it comes to athleticism, it often runs in the family, and these ten New York athletes owe their fathers a great deal of credit for the success they've had.

Enjoy These Delicious And Smooth New York Liquors Here's an amazing list of New York liquors to buy and enjoy.