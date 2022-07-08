Featured Roles Needed for “Sweethearts” Shooting Around New York
(DISCLAIMER: THESE ROLES ARE FOR SAG-AFTRA UNION MEMBERS ONLY)
It is absolutely an awesome experience to work on a film set. I'm still so excited that I worked on the Pretty Little Liars, Original Sin set, and that the show is coming out at the end of this month. Now, I only worked as a background actor and stand-in for that show, but Everyset is looking for actors to fill in featured roles. Yes, we are talking about roles with names and some lines. To what extent, I'm not sure, but there are multiple roles up for grabs for the movie "Sweethearts," which is filming in New Jersey.
Roles Available
- Tyler's Girlfriend
- Covid Test on July 11th, Work on July 13th in Mahwah New Jersey
- Age: 18-25
- Additional Notes: This role simulating sexual intercourse but no nudity. Everything would be done under the covers.
- Age: 18-25
- Covid Test on July 11th, Work on July 13th in Mahwah New Jersey
- Attractive Teacher's Assistant
- Covid Test on July 13th, Work on July 15th in Mahwah New Jersey
- Age: 25-35
- Additional Notes: Similar to Jennifer Lawrence in "Don't Look Up."
- Age: 25-35
- Covid Test on July 13th, Work on July 15th in Mahwah New Jersey
- Dining Hall Employees
- Covid Test on July 15th, Work on July 18th in Mahwah, New Jersey
- Age: 40-60
- Covid Test on July 15th, Work on July 18th in Mahwah, New Jersey
- Background w/ Car, Years 2000-2006
- No Red or White Cars, must be in good condition
- Covid Test on July 18th, Work on July 20th in Mahwah, New Jersey
- Age: Any
- Kissing Couples
- Covid Test on July 20th, Work on July 21st in Newark, New Jersey
- Age: 18-25
- All sexualities welcome, couples welcome along with individuals okay to kiss a random person
- No severe cat allergies for the scene will feature cats
- Age: 18-25
- Covid Test on July 20th, Work on July 21st in Newark, New Jersey
- Grumpy Professor
- Covid Test on July 21st, Work on July 22nd in Newark, New Jersey
- Age: 55+, Caucasian, male
- Similar to George RR Martin
- No severe cat allergies for the scene will feature cats
- Covid Test on July 21st, Work on July 22nd in Newark, New Jersey
- Woman Giving Weird Look
- Covid Test on July 27th, Work on July 29th in Cranford, New Jersey
- Age: 40s-50s, Caucasian, female
- Covid Test on July 27th, Work on July 29th in Cranford, New Jersey
- Bouncer
- Covid Test on July 29th, Work on August 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Patterson, New Jersey
- Age: 30s-40s, male
- Above 6ft, sturdy build
- Covid Test on July 29th, Work on August 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Patterson, New Jersey
- Sam's Friends
- Covid Test on July 29th, Work on August 1st and 2nd in Paterson, New Jersey
- Age: 18-22
- Smart, studious type
- Covid Test on July 29th, Work on August 1st and 2nd in Paterson, New Jersey
- Alec's Friends
- Covid Test on July 31st, Work on August 2nd in Paterson, New Jersey
- Age: 20-25
- Additional Notes: Must be okay to smoke fake cigarettes/joints
- Age: 20-25
- Covid Test on July 31st, Work on August 2nd in Paterson, New Jersey
Behind the Scenes Look At Film Made in Poughkeepsie
10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York
25 Films And TV Shows Filmed In The Hudson Valley Since 2020
Here is a list that's been complied of the 25 films and tv shows that have been filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020.