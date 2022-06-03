Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing $18.2 million in funding to support law enforcement agencies that participate in New York’s State Gun Involved Violence Elimination or GIVE initiative.

It’s the largest state investment since the program began in 2014.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s and District Attorney's Offices and the Utica Police Department will share nearly $646,000.

GIVE uses evidence-based strategies to reduce shootings and save lives in 20 communities in 17 counties hit hardest by gun violence.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen gun violence cause unimaginable pain, suffering and loss for individuals, neighborhoods, and our entire nation," Governor Hochul said. "In honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month, we must double down on our commitment to stop the senseless and tragic killing of our friends, loved ones and neighbors. That is why I am proud to have worked closely with the Legislature, which passed historic and comprehensive legislation yesterday to create even tougher gun laws and end the gun violence epidemic — bills that I look forward to signing in the coming days.

Hochul also issued a proclamation designating June as Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York State.

The proclamation also directed that state landmarks be illuminated orange this evening

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

Empire State Plaza

Niagara Falls

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 06/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

The Richest Counties In Central New York Overall, in Central New York, our best county in terms of being rich hit #19 overall according to Stacker. Scroll down to see which one came in at that ranking, and see where your county ranks too.