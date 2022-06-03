Fighting Gun Violence, Hochul Announces Largest Investment Ever In GIVE Initiative
Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing $18.2 million in funding to support law enforcement agencies that participate in New York’s State Gun Involved Violence Elimination or GIVE initiative.
It’s the largest state investment since the program began in 2014.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s and District Attorney's Offices and the Utica Police Department will share nearly $646,000.
GIVE uses evidence-based strategies to reduce shootings and save lives in 20 communities in 17 counties hit hardest by gun violence.
"Over the past few weeks, we have seen gun violence cause unimaginable pain, suffering and loss for individuals, neighborhoods, and our entire nation," Governor Hochul said. "In honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month, we must double down on our commitment to stop the senseless and tragic killing of our friends, loved ones and neighbors. That is why I am proud to have worked closely with the Legislature, which passed historic and comprehensive legislation yesterday to create even tougher gun laws and end the gun violence epidemic — bills that I look forward to signing in the coming days.
Hochul also issued a proclamation designating June as Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York State.
The proclamation also directed that state landmarks be illuminated orange this evening
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center
- The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- Empire State Plaza
- Niagara Falls
