Fire Claims Two Lives In Madison County Town Of Fenner
UPDATE 5/20 1:40 PM- Madison County officials say the investigation into yesterday’s fatal fire on Larkin Road in the Town of Fenner is continuing.
Madison County Fire Coordinator Doug Shattuck says with respect to a request for privacy by the family, they will not be releasing the names of the two people who died as a result of the fire at this time.
Original story:
An early morning fire in Madison County has claimed two lives.
Madison County 9-1-1 received a call at around 12:30 Thursday morning regarding a fire on Larkin Road in the Town of Fenner.
The house was fully involved in flames when Cazenovia firefighters arrived on the scene.
Officials say two residents of the home were inside when the fire began and both died.
Their names have not yet been released.
Madison County Fire Coordinator Doug Shattuck says the home did not have any smoke alarms.
He says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Cazenovia Fire Department was assisted by Smithfield, Morrisville, Lincoln, Erieville, Fayetteville, Manlius, and New Woodstock Fire Departments, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, CAVAC Ambulance, Madison County Office of Emergency Management and New York State Troopers.
