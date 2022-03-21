Deputies Investigating Brookfield Crash that Claimed Life of 36-Year-Old Man

A West Edmeston man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Madison County.

It happened around 4:42am on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 2519 Beaver Creek Road in Brookfield, New York.

Beaverton Creek Road in Brookfield, New York Photo via: Google Maps (March 2022) Beaverton Creek Road in Brookfield, New York Photo via: Google Maps (March 2022) loading...

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Travis Chesebro’s Jeep was found overturned, off the shoulder of the road, and partially submerged in a creek.

Chesebro, who lived in West Edmeston, New York, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Chesebro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Chesebro’s vehicle struck several trees before overturning.

According to their preliminary investigation deputies say Chesebro was driving north on Beaver Creek Road when his car exited the shoulder of the road before hitting the trees. What may have caused Chesebro to veer off the road is unknown. Investigators say, however, that speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved and no other injuries were reported.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is continuing. Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Brookfield Fire Department and the Hubbardsville Fire Department.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

