CNY Firefighter Honored For Always Putting Others Before Himself

This first responder is someone everyone, firefighter or not, should aspire to be.

Meet Charles Deming

Talk about someone who is all about putting others ahead of himself. Charles is a proud member of the Oriskany Fire Department. Whatever is asked of Charles from the department or his community, he is always one of the quickest to respond.

When it comes to reliability, Charles is your go-to guy. He makes sure everyone is ready for the parades each year, but is the one who volunteers to stay back at the station in case of an emergency. He even went out of his way to earn his EMT to better service the community.

Charles has stepped up for the community of Oriskany. He stops to help people even when he is not with the fire department.

Thank you Charles! Your relentless dedication has not gone unnoticed. Continue to be an inspiring member for both your team at the Oriskany Fire Department and for everyone else in the community you serve.

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officers, military, rescuers, front line workers, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them an oil change from Jiffy Lube on Commercial Drive in New Hartford and a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

