Central New Yorkers and political leaders are mourning the death of long-time U.S. Representative Sherwood Boehlert.

Boehlert, a Republican who represented New York’s 25th, 23rd and 24th Congressional Districts from 1983 to 2007, has died at the age of 84.

Congressman Boehlert represented Central New York and the Mohawk Valley in the House of Representatives for 24 years. He rose to become chair of the House Committee on Science (now the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology).

The Congressional District lines were redrawn three times while he was in office.

Boehlert served on the Science Committee for his entire congressional career, serving as chairman from 2001 to 2006.

He was considered to be a member of the GOP's moderate wing.

Boehlert was succeeded by Michael Arcuri in 2008. He also served as Oneida County Executive from 1979 to 1983.

State Senator Joseph Griffo issued the following statement on Boehlert's passing:

“Today we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual. Sherry was a dedicated and accomplished public servant who had an extraordinary career and proudly served his community and constituents with honor and distinction. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Marianne, his children and his family and friends who are grieving this loss.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has ordered flags at all county building to be lowered to half-staff in Boehlert’s honor.

Picente issued the following statement:

I’m am deeply saddened by the passing of my long-time friend Sherwood Boehlert. Sherry was the epitome of what an elected official should be: dedicated, hardworking, effective and always willing to reach a hand across the aisle. During his long and distinguished congressional career he fought hard for the people of Oneida County, always giving us a strong voice with an emphasis on issues of science, technology and the environment. I was privileged to have worked on his first campaign for Oneida County Executive in 1979 and I owe much of my own career to his guidance. Eleanor and I’s thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marianne and their entire family during this difficult time.

Boehlert was a 1961 graduate of Utica College. The Sherwood Boehlert Hall and Conference at Utica College is named in his honor.

Funeral services for Congressman Boehlert are under development.

