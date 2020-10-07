Former New York Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno Dies

Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno has died.

Bruno served as Senate Majority Leader from 1994 to 2008, representing Rensselaer County.

He was convicted in 2009 on federal corruption charges that were eventually overturned on appeal and was later fully cleared in a retrial.

Bruno was 91 and had been battling cancer.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued the following statement on Bruno's passing:

"New York lost an icon today with the passing of Former Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno. The senator served his community for over three decades, the last fourteen as majority leader where he led the state through difficult times. A tough negotiator and straight-talker, he was also beloved by so many for his kindness and great sense of humor. He was dedicated to the Capital Region and always 100 percent behind efforts to position this area for a better future. I send my condolences to Joe’s family and his many friends from across the state of New York."