Former Utica Police Deputy Chief Passes Away

Utica Police are mourning the death of former UPD Deputy Chief Nicholas Yagey.

Yagey was appointed to the Utica Police Department in March of 1955 and retired from active service in August of 2000 after over 45 years of service.

Yagey also served in the Army from 1951 to 1953.

Utica Police issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

'We extend our deepest sympathies to his family. When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in heaven that watches over us. May you take comfort in knowing that you have an angel to watch over you now."