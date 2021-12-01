Fourth Student Dies from Michigan High School Shooting

By RYAN KRYSKA and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, The Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has become the fourth student to die from a school shooting in Michigan.

The Oakland County sheriff's office identified the teen Wednesday as Justin Shilling.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County. The suspect remains in custody.

Seven other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery.

Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021 Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021

11 Local Charities You Should Support on Giving Tuesday On Giving Tuesday you should considering keeping your donations local. Here are several area non-profits that could use your help today and throughout the year.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.