Frigid Temperatures and the Wolf Moon Thursday Night

The National Weather Service is sending out the warnings for dangerously cold temperatures coming on Thursday night into Friday morning and that's not all - a Wolf Moon will rise into the night sky.

What makes Thursday night's full moon a Wolf Moon? It's actually not all that special and is simply the first full moon of the new year. The name comes from native Americans who noticed that wolves seemed to be at their peak around the first full moon of the year.

As for the cold, it is going to be frigid for the next few days and when you add a little wind to those temperatures, it can make for some dangerously cold conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

(Photo by Bill Keeler / WIBX)

NWS is predicting temperatures to drop just below zero Thursday night and Friday morning. However, it's the winds out of the northwest of 10 to 15 mph that will make temperatures feel like 15 to 24 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory has been posted for Oneida County through noon on Friday. Officials warn that exposure to wind with low temperatures can cause frost bite within 30 minutes. Friday's high temperature should reach 11 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to be the coldest so far this season Friday night into Saturday morning when lows are expected to dip down to -6 degrees. Winds will be lighter going into the weekend and high on Saturday should reach the teens.

Sunday's forecast is for partly sunny skies with a high of 22. Temperatures are expected to warm to near freezing on Monday with high all week in the upper 20s and low 30s. We might even reach the 40s by later next week.