From A to Z: All The Businesses We Loved Growing Up in New York

Let's take a mental vacation back to the good ol' days. Close your eyes and picture them all for yourself.

Remember around Christmas time when you needed to get presents for members of your family - but couldn't go over X amount of money? I do. Ames was the perfect place to go shopping for things everyone loved on a budget.

Remember when you were on summer vacation and you and the family needed a way to cool off? You all hopped in the car and drove over to the Frozen Cow in Rome. You were either one of those people who got the exact same flavor of ice cream every time you made a trip there or you took way too long deciding so your parents gave gave you that look and forced you to make the decision.

Remember when Kahunaville was in Carousel Mall (aka Destiny USA ) and it was the coolest spot to frequent with your friends? I recall a time when I was in elementary school and I fought my mom tooth and nail to try to get her to book my birthday party there. Although it didn't happen, I still have so many special memories with people I've known for over 20 years.

There's so many business that either still exist and just aren't in the area anymore, or that no longer exist that were such key parts of us growing up here in Central New York. That's why we asked for you help in curating an A to Z list of all of the places that meant so much to us that we all have fond memories of.

Here's what we were able to come up with:

Do you agree with these? Or do you have any you would replace? Let us know in our station app.

