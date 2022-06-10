From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Upstate New York That You Need To Try

If you go anywhere outside of UpstateNew York and mention "Riggies" - people are bound to look at you like you have seven heads. It's a staple for us! Whether you make them yourself, or dine out at your favorite restaurant, Riggies are everywhere!

The definition of Riggies, according to Wikipedia: an Italian-American pasta dish native to the Utica-Rome area of New York State. Although many variations exist, it is a pasta-based dish typically consisting of chicken, rigatoni, and hot or sweet peppers in a spicy cream and tomato sauce.

So many restaurants serve Riggies, it's hard to know which ones are amazing and worth trying.

We asked you the question "where are some of the most amazing Riggies in Central New York?" These were some of the responses.

***Please note: other restaurants also have amazing Riggies, but we compiled a list of a few after asking people like you.

From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

What Restaurants Are Being Added to New York State Thruway Rest Stops? These restaurants are being added along rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Are you excited?

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:



Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens The resort casino's culinary team has curated a menu for the restaurant’s seven market-style stations that will feature a mix of new food options, while also offering new twists on all the classics. Here's some photos of what you can expect it to look like.