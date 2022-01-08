Frustration Mounts as Another Bank Robbery Occurs in Rome

The Rome Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying the person suspected of robbing a bank on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the Key Bank located at 1725 Black River Boulevard North in Rome, New York following an incident at approximately 4:33pm.

KeyBank at 1725 Black River Boulevard in Rome New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (image captured October 2021) via Google Maps (January 2022)

At that time, police say, a white male entered the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money. The man was given the cash and then fled, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Bank Robbery Suspect 01072022 Photo Courtesy: Rome Police Department

The Rome PD says that no weapon was displayed during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as being about 5-feet, 4-inches to 5-feet, 6-inches tall "with brownish eyes and a scraggly, brownish beard." The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with a black winter cap and a black face mask.

Police are asking anyone who has security cameras at their homes and / or businesses to review their footage for possible signs of the suspect.

There has been a rash of bank robberies in Rome in recent weeks. Police are still searching for suspects in several robberies.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call the Rome Police Department's tip line at: (315) 339.7744. Anonymous tips may also be sent to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: (866) 730.8477 or visit: www.p3tips.com with any information.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. All suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

