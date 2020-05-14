Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, May 13th, 2020

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- We catch up with Tonya J. Powers about life in New York City and slow reopen. We also talk with her about the Watchdog Report on an increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

7 AM Hour

- A new initiative has been established called 'Feed Our Frontline Families Initiative.' Fred Matt of Saranac and Megan Fraser McGrogan of Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce are on this morning to explain how it works.

- Jay the Flight Attendant joins us to talk about getting ready to fly again and he shares some celebrity flying stories.

- We always enjoy taking with Dr. Kent Hall. He is the Chief Physician Executive at MVHS and we love the opportunity to speak with him daily for updates on COVID-19.

8 AM Hour

- What was the big takeaway from Dr. Fauci's testimony in front of the Senate committee, yesterday? Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to report on it.

- Every week we are joined by CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles. We discuss the latest news out of D.C.

