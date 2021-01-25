Gas Prices In Central New York Up Slightly

The average price for a gallon of gas in New York state is up 2 cents from last week.

According to AAA Northeast’s latest survey, New York is average $2.49 a gallon, up 17 cents from a month ago.

It’s 20 cents cheaper than it was this time last year.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.50 a gallon.

New York’s average price is 9 cents higher than the national average.

“Most motorists continue to see gas prices increase, but at a slower rate than the past few weeks,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Part of that is due to more stable crude oil prices throughout January. However, if demand continues another week of substantial increases, we can expect to see pump prices get more expensive.”

AAA Northeast