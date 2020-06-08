Gas Prices Up Two Cents A Gallon In New York

Gas prices in New York state are up two cents a gallon this week.

That’s according to AAA Northeast.

AAA’s June 8th survey of gas prices finds self-serve, unleaded regular averaging $2.20 a gallon.

New York’s price is 17 cents higher than the national average.

A year ago at this time, New Yorkers were paying $2.90 a gallon.

Monday’s average local gas prices are as follows:

Self-Serve Grade

$2.21 Regular Unleaded

$2.53 Midgrade Unleaded

$2.83 Premium Unleaded

$2.80 Diesel

The beginning of June has not seen gas prices this low since 2004,” said Patti Artessa, Regional Director, Public Affairs. “But as crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, although this summer will be cheaper than last.”

You can find the most up-to-date local gas prices with the AAA Fuel Finder by logging onto AAA.com and clicking on Gas Saving Tips & Tools.