Gin Blossoms Announce They Will ‘Follow You Down’ To Syracuse New York

90's music fans, amazing news out of Syracuse. The Gin Blossoms will return to the Great New York State Fair for the first time in more than two decades.

The Great New York State Fair announced that the band will be in Syracuse with a performance on the Chevy Court stage at 6PM on Friday September 2nd. The band, famous for its hits “Hey Jealousy,” “Til I Hear It From You” and “Follow You Down,” last appeared at the Fair in 1996. Just a reminder, all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Movie fans of the 90's might remember this classic scene in "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days" that featured "Follow You Down" along with Matthew McConaughey riding a bike and almost getting hit by a bus:

The Gin Blossoms won't be the only extremely popular 90s act at the fair. Boyz II Men will be taking over the Chevy Park Stage on August 29th at 8PM. Nelly will also be hitting the Chevy Park stage as well, after a very successful show back in 2021 as part of the lineup.

The Great New York State Fair will return as a 13-day event. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that a return to a 13-day event will allow for greater participation for fairgoers and vendors, not only at the State Fair, but also at a number of the state’s county fairs that had coinciding schedules. 2021's 18-day fair drew an attendance of just under 800,000, a 40 percent drop from 2019.

