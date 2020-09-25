Ginsburg Makes History Again, Lying In State At Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, the first woman in American history so honored at the domed building.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden arrived at the Capitol and running-mate Kamala Harris also attended.

Harris said Ginsburg “absolutely” and intentionally cleared a path for women like her in public life.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed Ginsburg's casket and invited guests to a brief ceremony marked by “profound sorrow.”

The justice died last week at 87.

Mourners had paid tribute as her casket was on public display at the court's steps before it made the short trip across the street to the Capitol.