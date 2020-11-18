Give The Gift Of Magic This Holiday Season With Leon Etienne

If you are looking for a magical Christmas gift to give to a loved one, look no further than Central New York native Leon Etienne.

Etienne has taken an unexpected break from traveling the globe to dazzle audiences with his incredible illusions and is offering new and innovative virtual experiences. With the COVID-19 infections ramping up, the world needs magic now more than ever.

While limiting your gatherings this year, you can treat you and your family to your own private Holiday Magic Show. Leon is offering up both socially distanced shows and the virtual option. With the unique and exciting virtual show, you can enjoy Leon's magic from the comfort of your home and with family members from all over the country. You can feel like your enjoying the "magic" of the holidays together, but apart.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the young magician in your family, Leon has restocked his Deluxe Magic Kits just in time for the gift giving season. If you purchase your kit prior to December 10th, you'll receive $25 off a private virtual magic lesson with Leon. The magical kits includes such illusions as X-Ray Vision, Spike the Coin, Magic Coin Case, Cups and Balls, Telekinetic Rings and so much more.

Not only is it important to remember giving the gift of local this year, doing something fun and interesting with those you love can help bring joy in this tremendously difficult year. Leon is a hometown guy and his magic will definitely spread joy this holiday season. To get more information you can visit https://www.magicrocks.com/virtualshow/.