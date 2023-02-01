Magic Will Rock at Turning Stone Showroom This Saturday

Leon Etienne and his Magic Rocks Illusion show is coming to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Saturday, February 4th, with two shows in the Showroom.

Etienne will bring is "large show" to the Turning Stone, featuring plenty of "big stage" illusions, including the ones that he travels with at larger venues around the world.

Etienne's show has been described as "jaw dropping" and is critically acclaimed and has been seen on countless stages including America's Got Talented, Jimmy Fallon, and Penn and Teller, and countless others. Etienne has also traveled to venues around the world, including Radio City Music Hall, Planet Hollywood Casino, Studio City Casino in Macau, to his very own theater on the beautiful island waters of Saipan. He’s also rocked stages from coast to coast in the USA and in dozens of countries, including England, Ireland, France, China, and Australia.

Etienne said that he's added a close-up magic aspect to his full stage show where he actually comes out into the audience to perform magic. During the summer months as businesses were slowly recovering from the COVID shutdown, Etienne created a residency at the historic Strand Theatre in Old Forge, NY, where he performed to sell-out crowds each weekend in the Upstate New York tourist town.

Turning Stone Showtimes this Saturday are 4PM and and 8PM and tickets are available online through Ticketmaster. Turning Stone reminds customers that all tickets are sold through Ticketmaster and tickets purchased through a 3rd party website or platform are subject to fraud. Turning Stone, like other venues, will not accept fraudulent tickets.

Etienne will also be performing at the Hard Rock Casino in Niagara Falls, USA, on February 18th.

