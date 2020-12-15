Leon Etienne of Magic Rocks Teaches Locally

Magic Rocks performer Leon Etienne is ready to share his talents with the young and interested beginning in January.

Etienne will be holding local magic classes in conjunction with Broadway Utica.

"Being from Utica, it has always been a dream of mine to partner with The Broadway Theatre League of Utica," said Etienne. "The world class shows they bring to Utica year after year have been a huge inspiration for me ever since I was little. I’m happy to announce that my DREAM HAS COME TRUE! Broadway Utica and I have partnered together, along with amazing sponsors, Preswick Glen and First Source Federal Credit Union, to bring you my virtual magic class, DISCOVER THE MAGIC! this January. This is the magic class I’ve always wanted to produce and now it is happening! It is open to ages 7+. ADULTS ARE ENCOURAGED AND WELCOMED to take the class as well."

Discover the Magic Virtual Class with Illusionist Leon Etienne. This one-of-a-kind, virtual magic class includes 3 live, interactive, one-hour group sessions where you will learn the art of Magic directly from Leon. Discover the Magic includes the 3 group sessions, a Magic Rocks! Magic Secrets Revealed Deluxe Magic Kit (50+ magic tricks), a professional deck of cards, an appearing magic wand and a ticket to Leon's Virtual performance streaming live 02/10/2021. This educational Virtual Class is sponsored by Preswick Glen and First Source Federal Credit Union to benefit Broadway Utica.

Classes are limited and are already filling up.