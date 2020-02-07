Go Red For Women Luncheon Held In Rome

The American Heart Association held its Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Tuegega Country Club in Rome on Friday.

The event was held to help raise awareness and funds to fight the number one killer of women – cardiovascular disease.

“Our goal today is that you help us break the silence and change the tide about the devastating impact heart disease is having on our families, our communities and on women in particular,” said Go Red for Women Chairwoman Jennifer Keida, President and CEO of Standing Insulating Co. “One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. One in three women will die of cardiovascular disease. That’s a third of our mothers, sisters and friends. It’s time to change this fact.”

More than 50 locations around the Utica-area, including Townsquare Media, will be “Going Red” Friday night to help raise awareness of women’s heart health.