Gordon To Run For Oneida County Executive

Former Oneida County legislator David Gordon is running for Oneida County Executive.

He announced his candidacy Thursday morning at the Rome Train Station.

Gordon promised to reduce taxes, reduce the size of County Government, make government transparent and bring in economic development paid for 100 percent by the developer and not by the taxpayers.

Gordon will be seeking the Republican nomination.

Republican County Executive Anthony Picente will announce his 2019 election plans next Wednesday.

Gordon ran unsuccessfully for Oneida County Clerk last November.