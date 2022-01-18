Governor Kathy Hochul presented her budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday.

The balanced budget totals $216 billion dollars and increases spending by 3.1 percent.

Hochul says $2 billion will be used for pandemic recovery initiatives.

The budget will also invest $10 billion in healthcare, the largest investment in state history.

It includes more than $4 billion to support wages and bonuses for healthcare workers

"We have the means to immediately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity for the future with a historic level of funding that is both socially responsible and fiscally prudent," Governor Hochul said. "As I said in my State of the State speech: It's time for a better, fairer, and more inclusive version of the American Dream. I'm calling it the New York Dream. We will make that New York Dream real - and ensure that it can be realized by every single New Yorker."

Other budget highlights include:

A $224 million investment into programs that will reduce gun violence.

A $25 million, five-year housing plan

$31 billion in aid for schools, the highest level of state aid ever

A $32.8 billion capital plan for roads and bridges

$1.5 billion more for SUNY and CUNY schools over five years

Lawmakers must pass a budget by April 1.

If You Live In One Of These 6 Cities, You Live Among The Smartest In NY This list purely focuses on which Central New York towns are among the smartest in the entire state. Let's get started.

Here's Ten Countries You Can Travel To Within New York State Have you ever been to any of these "countries" in New York? Let us know inside our station app and tell us which one is your favorite.

